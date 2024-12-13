M'Pemba, Bowles set to enter portal

Georgia linebackers Sam M'Pemba and Troy Bowles announced their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Neither decision does not come as a surprise.

After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, M'Pemba played in just four for the Bulldogs this fall. When he chooses a new school, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Bowles will have three years of eligibility as well.

After playing in five games as a true freshman, Bowles played in just two as a sophomore and had fallen behind on the depth chart.

They become the fifth and sixth Bulldogs to enter the portal, joining Michael Jackson III, Jah Jarrett, Julian Humphrey, and Justyn Rhett, who announced earlier on Friday.