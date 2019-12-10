Luke tabbed OL coach
It didn’t take Kirby Smart long to find a replacement for Sam Pittman, tabbing former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke as Georgia’s new offensive line and associate head coach.
Luke is scheduled to start visiting Bulldog recruits today.
He replaces Pittman who was tabbed head coach at Arkansas on Monday.
“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Matt join our staff,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “He’s a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it’s obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him.”
A 19-year coaching veteran, Luke coached the Rebels’ offensive line and tight ends from 2002-05before joining Philip Fulmer’s staff at Tennessee, where he served as the Vols’ offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 2006-07.
Luke would then join David Cutcliffe at Duke, serving as the Blue Devils’ offensive line and Co-offensive coordinator from 2008-11 before returning to his alma mater at Ole Miss. From 2012-16, Luke worked as the Rebels’ offensive line coach and Co-offensive coordinator from 2012-2016, before taking over as the interim head coach following the dismissal of Huge Freeze.
Luke served as the Rebels’ head coach until being let go following the season-ending loss to rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
A graduate of Ole Miss, Luke started 33 games at center for the Rebels from 1995-98, was voted team captain in 1998 and was on the SEC All-Academic team.
While serving as the Rebels’ offensive line coach, he helped develop Laremy Tunsil and Fahn Cooper into NFL players, with Tunsil going 13th overall the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 draft.
Luke’s first order of business with the Bulldogs will be making sure Georgia’s offensive line class for 2020 remains intact. That includes firming up the commitments of Sedrick Van Pran, Chad Lindberg, Joshua Braun, Tate Ratledge and Broderick Jones.