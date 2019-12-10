It didn’t take Kirby Smart long to find a replacement for Sam Pittman, tabbing former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke as Georgia’s new offensive line and associate head coach.

Luke is scheduled to start visiting Bulldog recruits today.

He replaces Pittman who was tabbed head coach at Arkansas on Monday.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Matt join our staff,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “He’s a proven football coach who has a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball, especially in the offensive line. He has a great reputation among those who have played for him and it’s obvious watching his teams over many years that players love him and play hard for him.”

A 19-year coaching veteran, Luke coached the Rebels’ offensive line and tight ends from 2002-05before joining Philip Fulmer’s staff at Tennessee, where he served as the Vols’ offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 2006-07.