Lots of Georgia injury updates

Along with wide receiver Arik Gilbert (personal issue), head coach Kirby Smart revealed a number of other players were held out of Georgia's first scrimmage with various injuries.

Among them was wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who Smart said suffered a sprained ankle early during camp.

"Jermaine (Burton) got a sprained ankle in, I want to say the first practice. It was first or second, I’m not sure. But it was just a sprained ankle, and it was a tough one for him,” Smart said. “He’s worked hard and been at rehab. He’s running straight line, he’s cutting, he’s doing walkthroughs, he’s getting all the reps—he’s just not been able to go 100 percent.”

Fellow wideout Kearis Jackson (shoulder) also did not take part, but per Smart is not far away.

“Kearis was one that we were aware of. We made the decision to scope his knee a while back. We knew he would be slow coming back into camp. He’s actually doing things. He was doing 7-on-7; he’s catching punts,” Smart said. “Kearis is out there, he’s just going in a black shirt. We’ll gain him back and work him in this week, and we’re hoping to do the same with Jermaine. He should be back in quick turnaround.”

There is good news on center Warren Ericson.

UGASports broke the news last week that the former North Gwinnett star injured his snapping hand and is currently practicing with a cast.

Fortunately, he isn't expected to miss much time.

“Warren, I feel good about him. Actually, he's a classic. He's behind the play, mimicking the snap, making his points, making his calls, looking at the defense from 30 yards back—taking every single rep in practice on air. He has a cast. It's his snapping hand he has the cast on, but he does have the ability to snap with right or left. So, he's working really hard to be able to snap with his right (hand),” Smart said. “He's going to be cleared in the next week or so. It's just going to be a matter of playing with a cast. We've had people play with that injury, but we've never had a center who was snapping play with that injury. So that will be a key. He may work some at guard with that injury present.”

With Ericson out, redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran and senior Jamaree Salyer have seen most of the action at center.

Smart also revealed that cornerback Derion Kendrick missed practice to attend the funeral of a close friend, while tight end John FitzPatrick is dealing with a foot sprain. Cornerback Jalen Kimber was held out after banging up his shoulder. Neither injury is believed to be serious.