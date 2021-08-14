Gilbert dealing with "personal issue"

Although he offered no specifics, head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on why wide receiver Arik Gilbert did not attend Saturday's scrimmage.

"Arik is dealing with some personal issues right now. We love him. We're thinking about him. We're trying to help him," Smart said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now through those personal issues. We hope to get him back soon."



Sources tell UGASports that Gilbert is still at Georgia and has been at the Butts-Mehre Building some during practice.

"Ron Courson (head trainer) has a lot of experience with things like this," Smart said. "Arik could not be in better hands."



Smart’s comments come after offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked about Gilbert Thursday morning.

“Well, I think he’s adapted well,” Monken said during a Thursday Zoom session with reporters. “He’s a special talent, because he’s in the Brock Bowers mold in that he’s athletic enough to play receiver, but big enough to do some things on the interior. He’s a size match-up, he’s a run-after-catch guy. He loves to play the game. So we’re excited that he’s part of our program.”

Gilbert is coming off a freshman season with the Tigers that saw him catch 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns.