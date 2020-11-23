"What you are looking for is above-the-line play, high-level play, and that is what we have been searching for all year. You’re always trying to find it at every position–who can play above the line and who can play winning football?”

There was more good news regarding quarterback JT Daniels following Saturday night's 31-24 win over Mississippi State.

His surgically-repaired right knee held up throughout.

“He came out feeling fine. He didn't take many hits. You think about it; playing quarterback in a game is not a lot different than playing it in practice, other than when you get tackled or hit,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I think he took one really good shot on one of the deep balls, but it didn't affect his knee. He did a good job. One time, protection broke down and he got down and took the sack. He didn't avoid it, he didn't get rid of the ball, but he didn't turn the ball over."

Smart continued:

“Like I said before, we have good pass protectors. We have to do a good job protecting him. He's got to use his mobility in the pocket, which he did one time. He spun out of trouble and made a throw down field to George (Pickens). He did some nice things there, but in terms of soreness—no, he was fine.”

As you might suspect, Daniels remained a large part of the conversation during Smart’s weekly Zoom session with reporters to preview this Saturday night’s game at South Carolina (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

With good reason.

After struggling recently at the position, Daniels gave Georgia fans not only hope for the rest of the season, but excitement looking ahead to 2021, after completing 28 of 38 passes for 401 passes and four touchdowns.

Smart, however, offered a more cautionary tale when asked how good Daniels can be.

“I don’t know that you know that right now. You see him make good throws. I think his mobility is not going to do anything but hopefully improve,” Smart said. “His decision-making—the people around him have to play well. He’s got to get a run game around him to help him in order to reach his full potential and things like that.”

Perhaps most exciting was the fact Daniels and the offense provided an aspect that has been missing for much of the year: explosive plays.

Jermaine Burton, who caught eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, hauled in catches of 49 and 46 yards, with George Pickens grabbing Daniels’ first completion for 28, and Kearis Jackson scoring on a 40-yard touchdown.

"It was exciting to see his big, explosive plays. I wouldn't say it was quarterback-dependent; I think it was more putting everything together,” tight end John FitzPatrick said. “The first few games, we hadn't put everything together. Against Mississippi State, we did put it together and hit our deep shots. It opened up more opportunities in the run game, so it was exciting all around."

Fans watching the game were not the only ones impressed.

Pro Football Focus gave Daniels a passing grade of 94.6, the second-highest from a Georgia quarterback since 2014.

Nevertheless, Smart said his new starting quarterback has plenty of room to improve.

“In terms of his eyes on certain routes, there were a couple of things when he had his eyes on the wrong side, but he threw the ball well and was very accurate. He protected the ball; he made good decisions with the ball. He had the one probably errant throw that went off the hands of the defender early in the game,” Smart said. “That may have just come from the rust of not playing. A lot of times you have to get out there and play, but certainly, he can grow and get better."

Still, Smart’s fingers will be crossed that finally he's found the right person to man his quarterback spot, for the rest of this year and next.

“The advantage, I think, would be continuity. What you're looking for is above-the-line play, high-level play, and that's what we've been searching for all year. You’re always trying to find it at every position–who can play above the line and who can play winning football?” Smart said. “That’s what we’re trying to find. Any time you get continuity at that position, is it a benefit? Absolutely it's a benefit. We’ve got to produce more sample size that way, and continue to grow that position.”



