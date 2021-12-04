Live from the SEC Championship

ATLANTA - After weeks of anticipation, it's time. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to play No. 3 Alabama for the SEC Championship.

Although most experts agree that the Bulldogs (12-0) are already assured of a spot in the College Football Playoffs, make no mistake. Georgia wants to beat Alabama (11-1) and win the SEC crown.

Per usual, UGASports will have you covered. Be sure to follow along in our pre-game thread, which we will update constantly leading up until kickoff.

