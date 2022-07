ATLANTA - We're in Day 2 of SEC Media Days and it's a busy one as four school take part in today's event at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Today, Alabama's Nick Saban takes the stage, follows by Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, Mississippi State's Mike Leach and South Carolina's Shane Beamer.

You can follow along here, and stay tuned to UGASports throughout the day for complete coverage.