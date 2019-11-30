ATLANTA - Good day from Bobby Dodd Stadium as No. 4 Georgia takes on Georgia Tech in today's regular-season finale.

For the Bulldogs (10-1), this game obviously holds huge significance as Georgia needs to win to assure it will be playing for a trip to the College Football Playoffs next week in the SEC Championship against LSU.

There will be other storylines to follow.

Can Jake Fromm and the Bulldog offense get back on track after three straight games of completing less than 50 percent of his passes? What wide receivers will step up after Lawrence Cager suggested his Bulldog career is done after injuring his ankle in practice last Wednesday.

