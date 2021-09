CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It's finally gameday as No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson get ready to tangle at Bank of American Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.

Of course, UGASports will have wall-to-wall coverage of tonight's contest, including our pregame notes which you can access by clicking here.



Among the items you'll find is today's depth chart according to the flip card provided to the media.