UGASports - LISTEN — WR breakdown and G-Day preview

Jim Donnan, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young provide a breakdown of Georgia's position group at wide receiver including ten scholarship players and one walk-on. Jake recaps the players' paths to Athens and Coach Donnan discusses how each receiver fits into the 2021 offensive plan. We finish the show with listener questions and Coach Donnan's memories of the spring game at Clarke Central High School in 1996.

