Listen: Jim Donnan reacts to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young react to the news that Oklahoma and Texas have officially begun the process to join the SEC. Donnan provides context and backstory to why this is happening from the SEC perspective, from the views of Texas and Oklahoma, and how media dollars from ESPN can facilitate the transformative configuration of college football.
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.