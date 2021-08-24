LISTEN: Jim Donnan breaks down the new emerging era of college football

With conference realignment changing the dynamics of the sport, Jim Donnan Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss the driving factors behind the change and what it means for Georgia. Coach Donnan shares what he is hearing about the likely future configuration of the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. We finish the show with questions from the YouTube channel.

