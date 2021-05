UGASports - LISTEN: Draft, defectors, and Finebaum

Jim Donnan, Dave McMahon, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss Georgia's record-setting number of selections in the 2021 NFL Draft and what it says about the Bulldogs' program now. The guys share what they are hearing about the Major Burns transfer and what is next for the heavily vacated secondary. We finish the show with your questions and share what we learned from our interview with Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network.