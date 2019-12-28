NEW ORLEANS – We finally have some clarity regarding what players won’t play in Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

On Friday, head coach Kirby Smart declined to reveal which players did not make the trip, but Saturday the media got to see for themselves during a 15-minute viewing session at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"Rather than go over that, we're going to focus on the players who are here and you guys are going to get to see that first-hand tomorrow," Smart said during Friday's team arrival. "We're excited about the ones that are here."

Coaches conducted circuit drills with players in different position groups while the media was on the field, but some assertions were still able to be made.

We already knew about left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson, as both announced recently that they would declare early for the NFL Draft.

But they aren’t the only ones. Others not spotted during the 15-minute viewing period include:

• RB Brian Herrien: As reported earlier by UGASports, Herrien will not take part in the game, and in fact, is not even in Louisiana. Herrien finished the year as the Bulldogs’ second-leading rusher with 103 carries for 490 yards and six touchdowns, after seeing action in 12 of Georgia’s 13 games.

• RG Ben Cleveland: Cleveland will also miss the Sugar Bowl due to academic reasons, sources tell UGASports. With Cleveland out, it means the Bulldogs will be without three of their five starting offensive linemen against Baylor.

• S J.R. Reed: Reed confirmed our earlier report on Instagram that he is missing the game with a foot injury that he suffered in practice..