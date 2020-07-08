UGASports - Dawgs add three-star linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Class of 2021

Dumas-Johnson becomes the tenth commitment of the 2021 cycle for the Bulldogs and the first inside linebacker commitment.

After a lull on the recruiting trail in June, the Bulldogs broke through with a surprise addition on Wednesday as Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy announced his pledge to Georgia.

“They're a great team and I have a good relationship with Coach [Glenn] Schumann,” Dumas-Johnson told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defender chalked up Georgia's appeal to Schumann specifically.

"Coach Schumann is a really good guy and I can trust him. I think Georgia could make me be the best player that I can be," he said.

Georgia's defensive style also felt like a natural fit for the three-star rising senior.

"I feel as though they do the same thing as we do here," Dumas-Johnson said. "They attack, they blitz, and they cover. It's the same thing I do here are St. Frances. I wouldn't have to change anything."

Now, the Bulldogs will turn their attention to the upcoming visit of Brock Bowers to Athens this weekend, the commitment of James Williams, and working toward preparing for visits whenever they should happen.