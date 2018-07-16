ARLINGTON, Tex. – Even though he’s taken three official visits already this summer, perhaps the most crucial one in Lewis Cine’s recruitment will be one to Georgia. Cine was last in Athens for an unofficial visit for the Bulldogs spring game and has plans to return at the end of July for The Reveal recruiting event. With just two official visits left to take – and one for certain going to UGA, things are starting to look much brighter when it comes to Georgia’s chances. More good news for the Bulldogs is that the other team Cine had eyed up taking an official to, Florida, seems to have fallen by the wayside a bit. “Regardless, I’m still going to take that official to Georgia,” he said. “Florida is kind of iffy right now. There’s teams that can get in the picture, but I’m just waiting on that, so that’s why I’m taking it slow.”

As for the visits that he has taken, to Michigan, Penn State and Texas, Cine said that he thinks he did a good job making the most of his experiences and getting a good idea if each could be the right choice for him. “Every visit has had something to separate them,” he said. “Penn State was very family-oriented – trying to get in with your family – Texas was ‘the life’ have fun, enjoy, kick back, relax. Michigan was almost the same thing; business for a bit, it was fun after. “I know what my strengths are, so I’m going to pick the school that works with my strengths,” he added. “A lot of guys play man [defense], then go to a school that plays a zone, and they don’t know what’s going on. I like to get physical, get my hands-on people and let the wide receivers or anyone know that I’m there. I’m picking a school that I can do that.”

IN HIS WORDS