Let the hype begin.

In one week, No. 3 Georgia will host No. 7 Notre Dame (8 p.m., CBS) in what may be the most anticipated non-conference game played at Sanford Stadium in recent memory.

The significance of such a historic event is not lost on quarterback Jake Fromm.

“We know it’s going to be one of the biggest games ever, but you can’t think about it that way. We’ve got to come in and get to work,” Fromm said. “I think we’re ready. We’ll turn on the film and see what we want to do better. We want to do better on third down, but mostly, we’re going to look at ourselves in the mirror and say, are we ready?”

The Bulldogs (3-0) are about to find out.

Notre Dame – which lost to Clemson in last year’s college football playoffs—will be making its first trip to Sanford Stadium after Georgia beat the Irish in South Bend two years ago, 20-19.

“Great atmosphere. I was lucky to be able to play in that type of game; I had one of my best runs early in the game,” said running back D’Andre Swift, who planned on getting an early jump by watching some film of Notre Dame later today.