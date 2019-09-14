Let the hype begin
In one week, No. 3 Georgia will host No. 7 Notre Dame (8 p.m., CBS) in what may be the most anticipated non-conference game played at Sanford Stadium in recent memory.
The significance of such a historic event is not lost on quarterback Jake Fromm.
“We know it’s going to be one of the biggest games ever, but you can’t think about it that way. We’ve got to come in and get to work,” Fromm said. “I think we’re ready. We’ll turn on the film and see what we want to do better. We want to do better on third down, but mostly, we’re going to look at ourselves in the mirror and say, are we ready?”
The Bulldogs (3-0) are about to find out.
Notre Dame – which lost to Clemson in last year’s college football playoffs—will be making its first trip to Sanford Stadium after Georgia beat the Irish in South Bend two years ago, 20-19.
“Great atmosphere. I was lucky to be able to play in that type of game; I had one of my best runs early in the game,” said running back D’Andre Swift, who planned on getting an early jump by watching some film of Notre Dame later today.
The Irish played New Mexico State Saturday afternoon.
Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart said the biggest advice he can give his players is simple: just relax.
“I think the way you prepare for that is to play in it. There’s a lot of preparation for the game, but as far as the stage, the biggest thing we can do is let the players relax and play. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will usually win that game,” Smart said. “The team that over-analyzes it, hypes it up, and makes it bigger than it is and makes it larger than life—sometimes that gets you in trouble.”
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who played and scored on a 28-yard touchdown against Notre Dame in 2017 while playing for Miami, believes his new team will be ready.
“I feel we treat every opponent with the same amount of intensity,” Cager said. “We try to go out and dominate each game—play physical, fast, no matter if we play Notre Dame, no matter if we play Tennessee, not matter if we play Auburn. Week in and week out we’re going to try and dominate.”
Swift is confident the Bulldogs will be ready.
From Week 1 to Saturday’s 55-0 win over Arkansas State, the junior running back said the Bulldogs have improved, but there are more kinks to iron out before taking the field against the Irish.
I believe we’ve gotten better at certain things every week so we just have to focus on what we didn’t do well today so we can have a good game next week,” Swift said. “It’s the next game. It just happens to be a good one. I think we’ll be ready.”
So does Smart.
“We’ve played in a lot of big games. We’ve got a lot of kids in that team room in our building who have played in big football games so they’re not going to be intimidated by that,” Smart said. “But Notre Dame has a very good football program. They have a very good team, they have a coaching staff that does a tremendous job. They were one of the top four teams in the country last year. They played Clemson super-tight throughout the game. I’ve got a lot of respect for them and their program, and they do a great job.”