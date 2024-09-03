You don’t spend a season alongside Brock Bowers and not learn something.
For sophomore Lawson Luckie, the lessons were plenty.
“I say this all the time, but the biggest thing I learned from Brock is just how consistent you need to be to be an elite player,” Luckie said. “I feel there are so many players that flash and show what they can do, but they don’t do it on a consistent enough basis, and Brock is elite at that. He was the same guy every single day.”
Luckie hopes to make his mentor proud.
One of Bowers’ trademarks while in Athens was that he never took a day off, never took a rep off.
“Every single period of every single day was just 100 percent,” Luckie said. “They’d put him in drills, and he never lost. The dude never loses.”
Luckie shares something else in common with Bowers. Both had tightrope surgery to repair an ankle injury.
It was not a fun time for either.
Bowers was never quite the same after suffering his injury midseason. Neither was Luckie.
Although his injury took place in fall camp, the Norcross native admitted his subsequent recovery following his surgery took almost the entire year to complete.
“Yeah, it was really tough, honestly. Coming in the season I’m thinking I’m going to have a bigger role and then I get hurt right before it begins,” Luckie said. “I didn’t feel I had as much juice as I had at first. It took me a while to get it back. I started to get it towards the end of the season, but I just didn’t feel like the same player I was. But now, coming into this season, I feel great. It’s the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’m excited to be out there and be 100 percent.”
In last week’s season debut against Clemson Luckie showed what he can do.
Luckie was repped 25 times in Saturday’s game, not only playing a key role as an inline blocker but also catching two passes for 37 yards, including a key 31-yard gain early in the contest.
“It happened so fast. I’m not even really thinking about it. I’m just getting lined up, checking the defense, looking for how I’m going to run,” he said. “There’s a couple of different ways I can take that route and then I just see what the defense is giving me, and I just run it. You try not to think about it much; you don’t want to overthink.”
Head coach Kirby Smart is liking what he sees.
"He’s more confident in the system. He’s healthy, tougher, and more physical, but needs to improve on that,” Lawson has a passion for the game and he’s really, really football savvy. He understands football and leverages and has made a lot of plays in the passing game and continues to play more physically."
That comes as no surprise.
Luckie is a Bulldog legacy. His father Mike was a former Bulldog linebacker. Along with brothers Miles and Dustin, the trio made up the famous “Luckie triplets” who played with Georgia in the late 1990s.
“I remember being younger, I would see pictures of them in college and I would have no idea who was who besides the numbers they had on,” smiled Lawson Luckie, who held 27 offers out of high school, including ones from Alabama and Auburn.
“Growing up, Georgia was my dream school, but I definitely weighed my options coming out of high school. It wasn’t just Georgia for me,” he said. “But Georgia happened to be the best place for me, and it did happen to be my dream school. It was the perfect place for me to end up at.”