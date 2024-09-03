You don’t spend a season alongside Brock Bowers and not learn something.

For sophomore Lawson Luckie, the lessons were plenty.

“I say this all the time, but the biggest thing I learned from Brock is just how consistent you need to be to be an elite player,” Luckie said. “I feel there are so many players that flash and show what they can do, but they don’t do it on a consistent enough basis, and Brock is elite at that. He was the same guy every single day.”

Luckie hopes to make his mentor proud.

One of Bowers’ trademarks while in Athens was that he never took a day off, never took a rep off.

“Every single period of every single day was just 100 percent,” Luckie said. “They’d put him in drills, and he never lost. The dude never loses.”

Luckie shares something else in common with Bowers. Both had tightrope surgery to repair an ankle injury.

It was not a fun time for either.

Bowers was never quite the same after suffering his injury midseason. Neither was Luckie.

Although his injury took place in fall camp, the Norcross native admitted his subsequent recovery following his surgery took almost the entire year to complete.

“Yeah, it was really tough, honestly. Coming in the season I’m thinking I’m going to have a bigger role and then I get hurt right before it begins,” Luckie said. “I didn’t feel I had as much juice as I had at first. It took me a while to get it back. I started to get it towards the end of the season, but I just didn’t feel like the same player I was. But now, coming into this season, I feel great. It’s the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’m excited to be out there and be 100 percent.”