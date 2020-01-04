LeCounte decision huge for UGA
All eyes have been and continue to be on quarterback Jake Fromm and whether or not he’ll return for his senior year instead of leaving early for the NFL Draft.
While his decision certainly figures to have a bearing on the Bulldogs’ success in 2020, Richard LeCounte’s apparent decision stay is no less significant.
Following last year’s Sugar Bowl, J.R. Reed was thought to be a possible candidate to leave Athens, but when he elected to return, it helped solidify the Georgia secondary, especially at the safety position.
LeCounte’s decision will now do the same for the 2020 squad.
The former Liberty County standout made his announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
Year 4 Let’s Do It !! pic.twitter.com/TJ7jdSPN0Y— Richard LeCounte III (@LilEasy_35) January 4, 2020
The Bulldogs still have to find a replacement for Reed, but rising sophomore Lewis Cine enjoyed solid efforts in both the SEC Championship and Sugar Bowl against Baylor and should be considered the favorite for the position going into spring practice.
LeCounte enjoyed a stellar season for the Bulldogs, arguably his best in a Bulldog uniform, starting all 14 games, including the Sugar Bowl which he capped with the first two-interception game of his career.
The rising senior was named the co-winner of Defensive Most Improved Player Award.