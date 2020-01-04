All eyes have been and continue to be on quarterback Jake Fromm and whether or not he’ll return for his senior year instead of leaving early for the NFL Draft.

While his decision certainly figures to have a bearing on the Bulldogs’ success in 2020, Richard LeCounte’s apparent decision stay is no less significant.

Following last year’s Sugar Bowl, J.R. Reed was thought to be a possible candidate to leave Athens, but when he elected to return, it helped solidify the Georgia secondary, especially at the safety position.

LeCounte’s decision will now do the same for the 2020 squad.

The former Liberty County standout made his announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.