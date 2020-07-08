Georgia has done a good job recruiting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast over the years. Kirby Smart’s new commitment from linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it two years in a row the Bulldogs have landed a commitment from a linebacker from the Mid-Atlantic. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy standout breaks down his decision here.

“I picked the Bulldog because I trust them 100-percent,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I feel as though they can help me in school and in my career. I have a good relationship with coach Schumann. I really trust him and I feel like they have my back right now.

“I saw how they attack on defense and that's what I like to do,” he said. “I don't like to sit back and wait to make the tackle.

“They're very aggressive on defense and they've had good linebackers over the years,” said Dumas-Johnson. “You didn't see Roquan Smith really his freshman year. He came out the year he played a lot and became a top pick because of him studying and by being that defense.”