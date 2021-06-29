Lawson Luckie was one of the select recruits in the Classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024 who took part in the scavenger hunt recruiting event hosted by Georgia football on Saturday, June 26.

Luckie is a Georgia legacy and is one of the primary targets, if not the primary target, to join current Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin in the Class of 2023 in what Georgia hopes to be a dynamic duo at the position.

UGASports caught up with Luckie after his visit and participation in the scavenger hunt, and the Norcross High School standout updated his recruitment and relationship with Georgia.