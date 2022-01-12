Lawson Luckie commits to Georgia

Georgia continues to be the envy of tight-end recruiting in college football. Pearce Spurlin and Oscar Delp have already pledged their allegiance to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Class of 2022 and 2023. Now they are joined by Georgia legacy and in-state prospect Lawson Luckie.

Luckie is the son of Mike Luckie. Mike was a linebacker at Georgia in the mid 90's and made up one-third of the famed Luckie triplets that played for Georgia head coach and current UGASports contributor Jim Donnan.

Luckie is a standout for Norcross High School in Gwinnett County. Luckie had thirty-five catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore. In Luckie's junior season, he has amassed thirty-three catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

Even more impressive than Luckie's route-running prowess and his ability to maneuver with the ball in his hands is Luckie's ability to block. Luckie is a relentless blocker and will greatly help the Georgia run game in multiple tight-end sets. Luckie especially should serve as a nice complement in his style of play to Delp and Spurlin.

Lawson is Georgia's ninth commit in the Class of 2023.