Take away the first 25 minutes and Georgia basketball coach Mike White liked what he saw from his Bulldogs Friday night against Wake Forest.

Unfortunately, it’s a 40-minute game and as a result, a late rally by Georgia came up short allowing the Demon Deacons (2-0) to finish off an 81-71 win.

“We ended on a positive note. Obviously, with a loss it’s something you’re not happy about,” White said. “The first 25 minutes, you’re incredibly not happy about that performance, led by me. We were erratic with our decisions, our ball security. Fouling continues to be a problem for us early in the season.”

Trailing 41-22 at the half after shooting just 30 percent, Georgia would go down by 20 before drawing within 12 on a jumper by Braelen Bridges with 9:29 to play.

Wake would push the margin back to 20 with six minutes left, but the Bulldogs were able to mount one final charge.

A 15-2 run helped spark a surge and Georgia was able to close within eight on three separate occasions but could get no closer.

“We showed incredible fight when we got down big because it could have gotten incredibly ugly the way we were executing offensively,” White said. “But we were able to get some turnovers and make it interesting for a little bit.”

Four players finished in double-figures for Georgia, led by Terry Roberts and Mardrez McBride with 13 points each. Kario Oquendo added 12 with KyeRon Lindsey chipped in with 10.

The Bulldogs played the game without M.A. Moncrieffe who continues to nurse a swollen ankle that he suffered in the first half of Georgia’s season-opening win over Western Carolina.

“Credit to Wake Forest,” said White. “We’re on the road in the ACC, some of this is just mental toughness. They run the same thing in the first half, and you’re really crisp, fresh and you’re energized, and you guard the heck out of it. Then you find yourself down 12 points and you’re winded and it might be the same look, but you’re not as sharp, the communication might not be as sharp.”

Georgia returns to action Monday against Miami-Ohio.



