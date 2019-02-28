UGASports.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lamont Gaillard’s smile told the story as he spent approximately 20 minutes answering questions from reporters during his interview session Thursday at the NFL Combine.

Who can blame him?

It’s been quite the ride for the former defensive lineman, who moved over to the offensive line during Mark Richt’s final years as head coach, ultimately becoming an All-SEC center hoping to hear his name called in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“It was a hard transition but it definitely worked out in my favor,” Gaillard said. “I thought I was going to be the man on defense, but it turned out I had to switch positions and make something out of it. I’m here now.”

He plans on making the most of his opportunity.

By the time Gaillard spoke with reporters, it had already been a busy day for the former Bulldogs, who said he’s conducted formal interviews with the Rams, Raiders and Vikings since arriving in Indianapolis, with more – formal and informal – on the docket before he leaves following Friday’s on-field workouts in front of NFL scouts, coaches and front office personnel.

“Some (teams) put me on the board, asking me a lot of questions but I think I’ve done a great job answering their question and drawing up the plays that they’ve wanted me to draw,” said Gaillard, who won’t take part in the bench press until Georgia’s Pro Day scheduled for March 20. “When they pulled out their schemes, I think I was able to handles the corrections and showing them what I had to.”

Gaillard credited his tenure at Georgia for that.

“Georgia prepares you for the NFL just because of the schemes they run. It’s a pro-style, spread, whatever you want to call it,” Gaillard said. “They definitely do a good job in the run game and the pass game preparing you for the NFL.”

The North Carolina native also had this to say:

Q: What did Sam Pittman mean to you?

Gaillard: “Great coach. Sam Pittman is the guy you can count on, on and off the field. He’s a guy you can lean on. He definitely did a good job of teaching me, especially when it came to learning the O-line. He taught me structure, he taught me technique. He did a good job with me.”

Q: How will Georgia’s offensive line change with you not there?

Gaillard: “I wouldn’t say it’s going to change tremendously. Of course, there’s going to be a new head at center but that’s something they always prepare for. They’ve always got great depth at O-line, great at every position. But that’s Georgia.”

Q: Why did you decide to take part in the Sugar Bowl instead of sitting out to protect yourself for the draft?

Gaillard: “Just to finish with my team. You’re not greater than your team. I wanted to finish my team and let them know that I’m here for them. I wasn’t going to let my O-line down. They’d been looking at me to lead them the whole year so why would I let them down at the finish of it? Even though we didn’t make it to the playoffs, you’ve still got to finish with your team.”

Q: What can you say about Jordan Davis?

Gaillard: “He has a strong future, a bright future. He can come off the ball. He’s got moves on him you just haven’t seen yet. He’s definitely going to be a guy you’ll have to look at in the future, definitely a guy that you have to focus your eye on. It started in camp. I had to go up against him. He helped me in practice when I had to face big guys. It was definitely a blessing when he came on the team.

“He was a little shaky at first, of course, that’s from being a freshman but once he started getting comfortable and the coaches started teaching him the right things, he definitely got comfortable in his skin and showed out on the team when he had to.”

Q: Do you think you were the best center in the SEC? What do you have to do to improve?

Gaillard: “I think I am the best SEC center, but I’ve got to get better at my consistency. That’s definitely something I can show tomorrow when I go and do all these drills, show how I can use my athleticism, move my hips and everything.”