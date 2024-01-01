Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is headed to the NFL.

The redshirt junior has made it official, deciding to go ahead and take his shot at the pros following this season’s injury-plagued campaign.

Despite playing in just nine games, McConkey caught 30 passes for 478 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown, that coming Saturday night in the Orange Bowl on a 27-yard scamper after initially pulling up to attempt a pass.

Thursday, McConkey talked about the injuries that stymied his season, but said there was no way he was going to miss Saturday’s game.

“I guess you think about it. But also, I think about it, that it could be your last practice, it could be your last game,” McConkey said. “With the injury, especially, I’ve missed more than a couple of games, so I really challenge myself to go out and treat every game like it’s my last one.”

After his ankle injury against Ole Miss took him longer to recover from than initially expected, he knows not to take anything for granted.

“I kind of got rolled up on, got flipped. I really still don’t know what happened,” McConkey recalled. “I felt it, but I was like, aw, it’s nothing, you get rolled up on all the time. It just took a little longer than I expected.”



