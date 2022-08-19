The Columbus area has been very kind to Georgia in recent years.

That makes sense with Columbus legend Dell McGee on staff as the running backs coach. The Bulldogs landed five-star freshman Mykel Williams from the area in 2022. Phenix City's Jackson Meeks is also on the roster, hailing from just over the Alabama border.

Two more prospects from the area are committed in 2023 in KJ Smith and AJ Harris. Smith caught up with UGASports to explain how much the Columbus pipeline meant to him in his recruitment.