KJ Bolden shines in 2021 debut, feels prioritized by Georgia
The scrimmage between Buford High School and Cedar Grove High School was filled with Georgia targets. A lot of the emphasis going into the matchup, and rightfully so, centered around Class of 2022 stars such as Jake Pope, Christen Miller, and CJ Madden. However, a 2024 UGA wide receiver prospect proved to be as talented and dynamic as any player on the field. KJ Bolden is a name to know going forward in Georgia recruiting.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news