The scrimmage between Buford High School and Cedar Grove High School was filled with Georgia targets. A lot of the emphasis going into the matchup, and rightfully so, centered around Class of 2022 stars such as Jake Pope, Christen Miller, and CJ Madden. However, a 2024 UGA wide receiver prospect proved to be as talented and dynamic as any player on the field. KJ Bolden is a name to know going forward in Georgia recruiting.