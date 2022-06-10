KJ Bolden holds unique connection to Bryan McClendon
It's not too common for a coach and a recruit to have spent time in the same football organization.
But that's exactly the case for Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon and Rivals100 prospect KJ Bolden. Both played for the Atlanta Vikings youth team growing up.
Due to that deep tie with McClendon, as well as strong bonds with Kirby Smart and Todd Monken, Georgia is a primary contender for one of the top athletes in the 2024 class.
