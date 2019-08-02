If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Kirby Smart in his three years as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, his response to the lofty expectations regarding his team has always been the same.

Bring it on.

This year is no different.

As Georgia kicks off fall camp Friday afternoon, the Bulldogs do so knowing that many are predicting the team to make it back to the college football playoffs for the second time in three years.

The preseason Amway Coaches Poll has Georgia ranked third, right behind defending national champion Clemson and Alabama, followed in fourth by Oklahoma.

“Talking season is over. It’s time to do more,” Smart said in his opening remarks to the media Friday afternoon. “Our guys have been excited for the start of camp. Scott (strength coach Scott Sinclair) has done a great job getting them ready, and we’re ready to get started.”

Linebacker Monty Rice could not agree more.

“We’re ready to get to work, man,” Rice said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to do this year. We’re just trying to be the best team we can be and just do what we do.”

Quarterback Jake Fromm agreed.

“For me, we’re a lot closer,” Fromm said. “It’s more like a brotherhood. Guys are talking, we’re cutting up, different people. I’m excited. I’ve really got a good vibe for the team and ready to go attack this first day of practice today.”

The schedule isn’t an easy one.

A highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame highlights the non-conference portion of Georgia’s 2019 slate, before a difficult November stretch which sees the Bulldogs take on an improved Florida squad, along with a road trip to Auburn followed by the conference finale against Texas A&M.

Rice said the team is anxious to make amends for the way last season ended with a loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

“We lost. Who wants to lose?” Rice said. “That’s been on my mind all year, and I really didn’t even play against Texas, because I was still dealing with my foot. But yeah, we’ve got a bunch of motivation.”

Story lines? There are many.

Although you won’t read any accounts of a quarterback competition, there’s sure to be plenty about the team’s current status at wide receiver, where Tyler Simmons is the leading returnee at wideout with just nine catches from a season ago.

Defensively, this may be Smart’s most athletic group, which should make for some interesting position battles, especially at outside linebacker and in the secondary, where despite the loss of Deandre Baker, there are plenty of talented options.

Several key members of Georgia’s walking wounded from a season ago have also returned.

That includes defensive end David Marshall (Lisfranc injury) and running back Zamir White, who is ready to go after a pair of ACL tears cost him his freshman year. These are players Fromm expects to play key roles in what many expect to be a memorable season.

“For us, it’s how can we dominate, be physical, be tough, go out and dominate our opponent each and every week,” Fromm said. “That’s what we’re going to try and do.”