Kirby Smart: Smael Mondon 'as good an athlete as I've seen'

"Smael Mondon is as good an athlete as I've seen," Smart said.

It's still early, but Smart sees some of those same characteristics in sophomore Smael Mondon.

Smart has seen a bevy of elite defenders during his coaching career. During the past 15 years, first at Alabama and now at Georgia, Smart has especially coached some incredible talents at the inside linebacker position.

Mondon appeared in all 15 of Georgia's games in 2021. He registered 12 total tackles as a defensive reserve and key member of Georgia's special teams units.

That special teams experience can be vital for an inside linebacker. Many of Smart's inside linebackers in Athens cut their teeth on special teams, getting their feet wet before stepping into a bigger role on defense.

That's where Mondon finds himself now. With Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall all gone to the NFL, Mondon is among several Georgia linebackers battling to fill those shoes.

Mondon missed spring practice this year after shoulder surgery. Even still, his teammates know exactly what he's capable of. Tight end Darnell Washington mentioned Mondon as a player that has stepped up.

Safety Christopher Smith has seen Mondon's abilities up close and personal.

"He’s very prototypical, the kind of guy Coach Schumann (inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann) likes—sideline to sideline guys, very smart, very strong, and can pick up on the playbook very well," Smith said. "I’ve seen plenty of times where I’ll be running and Smael just flies across my face and makes a play."

Mondon is just one of the inside linebackers that Smart and company need to step up to replace the production lost from last season. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall, Xavian Sorey, and Jalon Walker will all have a shot to see the field.

Smart said Mondon still needs to play more physical and build his toughness. But if early returns are any indication, Mondon is in line for a much bigger role this fall.

"I’m really ready to see what he can do this fall camp, just being vocal, being that guy who comes downhill, fills the gaps, drops in coverage," defensive lineman Zion Logue said. "I’m ready to see what he can do."