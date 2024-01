Elijah Griffin's latest visit to Georgia featured a couple of firsts.

The No. 1 defensive end in the 2025 class brought his grandmother to Athens for the first time. Griffin also experienced his first college basketball game, watching Georgia battle No. 5 Tennessee in a raucous Stegeman Coliseum.

After roughly 24 hours in the Classic City, Griffin headed back to Savannah with an even clearer picture of what his future at Georgia could be.

"Every time I go up there I just feel like I am sitting in my living room, honestly," Griffin said.