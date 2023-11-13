With Julian Humphrey expected to be out for an unspecified amount of time, Kirby Smart was asked about the effect it would have on the cornerback position for the Bulldogs.

Although Humphrey has yet to start a game, the Texas native has played a key role for UGA, essentially splitting time with sophomore starter Daylen Everette.

So, what now?

Fortunately, there are options, beginning with Everette, whom Smart spoke highly of during Monday’s press conference to preview Saturday’s game at Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).

"Daylen is very confident. He plays against really good wideouts every day in practice,” Smart said. “He takes one-on-ones, we do reps every day. I have a lot of confidence in Daylen to make plays on the ball, and he's made plays on the ball. He made an incredible play against Auburn.”

Other players will have the opportunity for more reps.

That list includes redshirt freshman Nyland Green, along with a trio of freshmen, Daniel Harris, AJ Harris, and Chris Peal.

Smart highlighted all four when asked about his cornerback depth.

“Daniel Harris, AJ Harris, and Chris Peal have done a good job. Nyland has done a good job. Those guys all continue to get work,” Smart said. “We get really good quality work with each of them every day against our guys and against the opponent work."

Last week against Ole Miss, the group put in some solid work, helping hold the Rebels and their deep receiver in check for most of the game.

Ole Miss finished with just 173 passing yards, as the Bulldogs kept alive their streak of not allowing a 100-yard receiver in any of the team’s 10 games.

“There are plays that, sometimes you make it, sometimes you don't. They're 50-50 balls,” Smart said. “We just want to win more than we lose.”