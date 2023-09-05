Kirby Smart has been around so many good safeties in his coaching career.

His time at Alabama saw Smart coach future NFL players such as Mark Barron, Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Smart's time at Georgia has featured the likes of Dominick Sanders, Lewis Cine, and Christopher Smith patrolling the defense's back end.

But one thing about Georgia sophomore Malaki Starks separates him from the rest.

"He's probably the one guy that could go out there and play corner if he had to," Smart said. "He's got a coverage skill set and speed skill set that most safeties don't have."

Those skills have been on display since day one.

Everyone remembers Starks' tumbling interception in last year's season opener against Oregon. He also had a pick the next week against South Carolina and finished the season third on the team with 68 total tackles.

Smart noted that Starks isn't quite the hitter as some of the "thumpers" he's been around in his career. But he did say that Starks is a good tackler with strong range as well to help him patrol the back end.

Starks' sophomore season got off to a strong start against UT-Martin. He led the Bulldogs with eight total tackles and also had a pass broken up.

That's to be expected from a player who came in and found his way into a prominent role as a freshman. In a couple more years, Starks could well join the list of Smart-coached safeties playing in the NFL.

"We’re very thankful to have him," fellow safety Dan Jackson said. "He’s an excellent player."