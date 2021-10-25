Kirby Smart on which UGA quarterback will face Florida

Kirby Smart did not come right out and say specifically that this week will be a competition between Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels to see who starts Saturday’s game at Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS). However, it certainly sounds that way.

Daniels has not played since the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 62-0 win at Vanderbilt on Sept. 25. In his absence, Bennett led Georgia to wins over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky, completing 36 of 54 pass attempts for 546 yards and five touchdowns.

With Daniels finally looking healthy after practicing pain-free for over a week, it’s looking like Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken now have a decision to make.

“It’s going to be based on practice. No decision has been made whatsoever,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview the game against the Gators. “He (Daniels) did practice on Wednesday, did pretty good, then practiced Thursday and did pretty well. He didn’t have pain before, during, or after, and that’s what we're looking for.”

Still, Smart insists no decision has been made about whether to thrust Daniels back into the starting lineup.

“The good thing is he got Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, almost four days if you count from the last practice to this practice,” Smart said. “All the players have, so in terms of that, it will be based on how practice goes. But no decision has been made or will be made. It will be based on performance on the field.”

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey laughed that he’s glad it’s not a decision he has to make. The redshirt freshman joked that question about Georgia’s quarterback is one he receives often.

“I tell them that’s why coaches get all that money, to make that decision,” McConkey said. “It’s a good thing I don’t have to do it, but I’m really confident either way.”

Smart said whoever starts on Saturday will not make a difference to the rest of the Bulldog offense.

“Chemistry is very important, but I don’t address it with the team. We’ve got the chemistry with either quarterback,” Smart said. “I’ve said repeatedly that I don’t think or really pay attention to who is back there most of the time. Especially this year, when there have been a lot of interchangeable parts.

“Carson has gone with the ones, JT has gone with the ones, Stetson has gone with the ones. JT has been out, Carson has been hurt, Stetson’s had lower back issues. We’ve had a revolving door of guys who have gone there. I really don’t think it’s a big deal for the offensive players in terms of who’s in there or the continuity.”

Smart said he’ll know a lot more after watching Bennett and Daniels during practice this week.

“It’s all about where JT is, where Stetson is, and what gives us the best chance to win, Smart said. “Stetson has done a good job when he’s played, and JT has done a good job when he’s played. The good thing is, we feel we’ve got three or four good quarterbacks who are ready to play.”

Exactly who, however, remains to be seen.

Smart also brushed off a question asking whether or not both quarterbacks might see action.

“Is it likely we see both of them, I don’t know. I haven’t seen practice today. I’d like to see practice today to know a little better about where he’s at. Based on Wednesday and Thursday, he was able to throw without pain,” Smart said. “That’s step one. The next step, can I move, can I throw with accuracy, can I do all the things required to play quarterback. I don’t know all of those things just yet. We’ll see by how they practice this week.”