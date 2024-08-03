Kirby Smart isn’t worried as much about the projected depth chart for his defensive line so much as he is getting enough players ready for the season opener against Clemson.

It’s certainly a unique blend.

Of the 13 players listed as defensive linemen on Georgia’s roster, only seven have taken snaps as Bulldogs.

Transfer Xzavier McLeod matriculated to Athens from South Carolina, but he only played in four games for the Gamecocks.

The remaining five are true freshmen. All are big, talented, and project to one day be major contributors.

As the Bulldogs forge into fall camp, getting that group ready will be one of Smart's top priorities.

“We have, I want to say it's four or maybe five new guys, meaning first year with us because that includes a portal transfer (McLeod) and four high school guys, that are 300 pounds or greater that haven't played a snap for us,” Smart said. “They will provide our depth in that room that when guys get injured, and guys get injured at that position, they got to be able to step in and play, and that's an area that we got to continue to develop and grow. I mean, everybody does. Nobody has enough of them.”

Giving their development perhaps an even greater sense of emergency is that two linemen, sophomore Jordan Hall and junior Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, are recovering from offseason procedures.

The good news is that Smart anticipates both being ready for the opener against Tigers. However, that and the fact Warren Brinson is pushing through a sore Achilles tendon has Smart feeling a bit antsy.

“Just from the jump street, we got some big bodies in that room, but we got some inexperienced big bodies. It’s really important that we establish depth, that we're looking at a potentially longer season.”

There’s no shortage of talent when it comes to Georgia’s young defensive linemen.

The opportunity to work alongside Mykel Williams at defensive end is considered a wonderful opportunity for freshmen Justin Greene and Joseph Johan-Ajonye.

On the interior, Nnamdi Ogboko, Jordan Thomas, and Nasir Johnson as a trio average 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds.

Although still young, redshirt sophomore Christen Miller, along with true sophomores Hall and Jamaal Jarrett are counted now as veterans, which means they’re being counted on just as much as veterans Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse.

“They have been here a long time. I'm pleased with where they are in terms of when Warren is dealing with a little nagging injury that he's dealt with, and he'll push through that. Naz has been great,” Smart said. “But we’ve got to get the young guys ready to play. You never have enough defensive linemen.”