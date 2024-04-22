Kirby Smart doesn’t bring in transfers unless he feels they will fit Georgia’s expectations on and off the field.

Regarding defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod and safety Jake Pope, both newcomers fit the description. Of the seven transfers brought in by the Bulldogs, these are the only two defensive players.

Based on their performance during G-Day, it’s easy to see why Smart felt the need to add them to the team.

McLeod, a transfer from South Carolina, collected a pair of sacks in the recent G-Day game, showing fans why Smart held him in such high esteem despite McLeod playing in just four games as a true freshman before redshirting.

His only recorded stats came in a game against Furman, when he chipped in with an assisted tackle, a pass breakup, and an interception.

McLeod has four years of eligibility remaining.

“He's flashed. I wish he would play with more consistency. Meaning, like he did (in G-Day), all the time. He had some good plays and some bad plays,” Smart said. “I look at him as if he's really still a freshman. He's worked hard. He's going against a really good offensive line. He's taking on some ferocious offensive lines. He's a really good athlete. If we continue to grow him and get him stronger and get him tougher, he's got a chance to really help us.

Pope also turned a few heads..

The Alabama transfer enjoyed a solid effort in front of his new fans, making four tackles with a pass breakup in the back of the end zone to prevent a score. He did all that while wearing a club on his hand

“He did a good job,” Smart said. “He carried over well from his last school to here. He’s got to continue to get better and understand our defense. Make plays in space. He needs to help us on special teams and be able to play faster and do some things. I do think he made some nice plays.”

After redshirting as a freshman, Pope worked mainly on special teams for the Crimson Tide on their kickoff and punt teams. He has 23 snaps in his career, and three years of eligibility remaining.