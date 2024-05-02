Kirby Smart is now the highest-paid coach in college football

On Thursday, the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a two-year extension for Smart, a raise of $1.75 million, for a total of $13 million plus incentives per year.

Smart can earn an additional $1.55 million in incentives based on the Bulldogs' success each season.

His 10-year deal now runs through December of 2033.

Smart’s annual compensation surpasses the $11.5 million earned annually, by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

During his tenure at Georgia, Smart has compiled an unbelievable 96-14 overall record, the most wins for any head coach in their first eight seasons in college football history.

This includes an astonishing 46-2 mark over the last 48 games, 39 straight regular season games, and a school record 25 consecutive home victories.

Under his leadership, Smart has compiled three consecutive 12-0 seasons, and 27 straight regular season wins against conference teams.

Both of these accomplishments are now SEC records.

Smart has won two CFP national titles, two SEC championships, and six Eastern Division crowns.

Coach Smart’s 63 NFL draft picks are the most of any coach in college football history through their first eight seasons.

The next closes are Pete Carroll with 42, and Nick Saban with 41.

Smart was not the only one receiving a raise.

Georgia president Jere Morehead also announced that athletic director Josh Brooks will have his contract extended one year to 2030, and have his salary raised to $1.275 annually, with increases of $100,000 throughout the contract.

Despite the raise, Brooks’ contract still places him in the lower tier of athletics at Power Five schools.

Brooks can also earn incentive bonuses of up to $200,000 based on the program’s finish in the Leerfield Director’s Cup and UGA student athletes' academic performances.