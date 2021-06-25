When looking for a potential school, Joenel Aguero is looking for quality relationships with the head coach and defensive backs coach.

The 2023 athlete had a chance to work on both of those during his visit to Athens earlier this month. Aguero saw Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae work with his players. He talked football with head coach Kirby Smart, a former Georgia defensive back himself.

Those two budding relationships have Georgia standing out early as one of the top schools in Aguero's recruitment.