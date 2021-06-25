Kirby Smart, Jahmile Addae impress 2023 4-star Joenel Aguero
When looking for a potential school, Joenel Aguero is looking for quality relationships with the head coach and defensive backs coach.
The 2023 athlete had a chance to work on both of those during his visit to Athens earlier this month. Aguero saw Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae work with his players. He talked football with head coach Kirby Smart, a former Georgia defensive back himself.
Those two budding relationships have Georgia standing out early as one of the top schools in Aguero's recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news