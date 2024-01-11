Following Georgia’s Orange Bowl victory over Florida State, head coach Kirby Smart raised some eyebrows when he stated emphatically that college football needs a fix.

Between NIL, the transfer portal, and the early signing period, there are a lot of new issues facing head coaches.

During an interview Thursday morning on Atlanta radio station 92.9, Smart was asked to expound on the comments he made.

“The comments were not toward FSU in general, but the situation that college football is in,” Smart said. “It’s having its effect on coaches as a whole, and indirectly it’s affecting kids.”

Although Georgia did not have any players officially opt out of the Orange Bowl, Florida State had over 20.

However, like most schools, Georgia has not been immune to players putting their names in the portal.

During the recent portal window, 21 Bulldogs placed their names in the portal, with many already finding new homes, including freshman A.J. Harris, who committed to Penn State on Thursday morning.

“A lot of people think it’s good for kids to have so many options. I tend to disagree. What wears on players across college football is 'what else could I be doing?'” Smart said. “For some, it’s where I can go and get immediate success, and where is the best pathway for me where a lot of times the best pathway is right where your feet are.”

Smart said just because you might think the grass is greener somewhere else, that’s not always true.

He said players who constantly think about leaving also open themselves to other concerns.

“If you have the thought in your head that always the grass is greener on the other side, that impacts you,” Smart said. “It impacts you academically, it impacts you emotionally, it impacts your mental health because you’re constantly thinking about the alternative.

“I don’t know that right now we’re in the right place when guys transfer twice, and they can go two times a year. That’s a lot of doubt. As coaches, we just want to know what our roster is going to be for a year.”