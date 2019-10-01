Kirby Smart isn't taking a single opponent for granted, and he's not about to start on Saturday.

0:05 – Comments on today’s practice

0:42 – Advantages of coming off an open date

1:30 – What Smart knows about team which he didn’t know at beg. of year

2:26 – Improvements on defense

3:52 and 7:20 – On punter Jake Camarda

4:20 – What games Smart watched on Saturday

4:52 – UT’s quarterbacks

5:12 – On pay-for-play bill passed in Calif.

5:36 – UT being “dangerous”

7:20 – center Trey Hill

7:56 – Cade Mays’ recruiting

8:31 – On Julian Rochester

9:25 – Assessment of defensive line

10:49 – On “chess game” facing opponent

11:48 – Richard LeCounte

12:23 – Assessment of inside linebacking corps

13:01 – Injuries: Tyson Campbell, Solomon Kindley

13:31 – Possibility of Mays playing left guard

13:50 – Getting the ball more to George Pickens and others

14:49 – UT’s standout receivers

15:21 – Roquan Smith’s current situation