Kirby Smart: “Every team is dangerous, starting with Tennessee.”
Kirby Smart isn't taking a single opponent for granted, and he's not about to start on Saturday.
0:05 – Comments on today’s practice
0:42 – Advantages of coming off an open date
1:30 – What Smart knows about team which he didn’t know at beg. of year
2:26 – Improvements on defense
3:52 and 7:20 – On punter Jake Camarda
4:20 – What games Smart watched on Saturday
4:52 – UT’s quarterbacks
5:12 – On pay-for-play bill passed in Calif.
5:36 – UT being “dangerous”
7:20 – center Trey Hill
7:56 – Cade Mays’ recruiting
8:31 – On Julian Rochester
9:25 – Assessment of defensive line
10:49 – On “chess game” facing opponent
11:48 – Richard LeCounte
12:23 – Assessment of inside linebacking corps
13:01 – Injuries: Tyson Campbell, Solomon Kindley
13:31 – Possibility of Mays playing left guard
13:50 – Getting the ball more to George Pickens and others
14:49 – UT’s standout receivers
15:21 – Roquan Smith’s current situation