MIAMI – Kirby Smart did not offer any specifics regarding which of his players might not take part in the Orange Bowl. Yet it appears the list could be smaller than first thought.

“Right now, we’ve got our guys that are healthy, playing; guys who are healthy have said they are going to play,” Smart said upon the team’s arrival at the Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon. “But we do have guys who are dinged up and injured trying to fight their way back. We’ll see if they can go or not in the game.”

That list includes tight end Brock Bowers, who did travel with the team, along with right tackle Amarius Mims and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Smart indicated it would be Bowers’ decision whether or not he will play.

"That's up to Brock. Brock's been with us the whole time and he's been doing all the things he's got to do,” Smart said. "It's more important though that he's 100 percent. The guy probably played earlier than he should have, came out there and competed his butt off. He's done everything he can for Georgia. He's not 100 percent so it makes it a little harder to do."

Smart said he expects McConkey to be able to play.

"Ladd's been great. Ladd's been practicing with us, working out. Ladd wants to play. Ladd's missed some games and hasn't been able to play in some games,” Smart said. “He's still coming off of an injury in the SEC Championship Game that he's still not 100 percent from. But he's out there every day, taking reps, catching punts, he's doing a lot of good things. He's doing a lot of good things (inaudible). He's practicing, hitting good miles per hour. Ladd should be good to go."