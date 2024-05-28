Kirby Smart comments on the Jaden Rashada lawsuit
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he had no idea Jaden Rashada was filing a lawsuit against Florida head coach Billy Napier and others over a reneged NIL deal until he was told so by the player the day before it occurred.
“He told me the day before they decided to do the lawsuit and I told him that would be between his family and his attorneys, that I’m not going to get involved in it, Georgia’s not involved in it in any way,” Smart told reporters during a 15-minute session at the SEC Spring Meetings.
Rashada filed a suit against Napier and a prominent Gator booster. Per the suit, Rashada was told he’d get one million when he signed with Florida and a deal worth $13.85 million.
Former director of NIL engagement Marcus Castro-Walker was also named in the suit, along with Gator booster Hugh Hathcock
Rashada had originally committed to Miami then flipped to Florida for the larger NIL deal. When the deal fell through, Rashada wound up going to Arizona State for his freshman year. Later he enrolled with the Bulldogs after placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Napier had little to say about the situation.
“I think it’s important to understand that I can’t comment due to the litigation,” he said. “But I do have confidence in our legal team. I am comfortable with my actions and I’m thankful for the university’s support. I’m going to keep it at that and let the process play out.”
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey offered the following response.
“Well, I’m not a fan of lawsuits. There have been lawsuits. It’s not the only lawsuit involving a coach over the last year. It won’t be the last,” Sankey said Monday. We have a legal system and people have rights to pursue what they view as grievances and the legal system sorts it out.”
As a freshman, Rashada completed 44 of 88 passes last year for 485 yards and four touchdowns.
He’ll compete with Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi for backup reps behind Carson Beck at quarterback this fall.
“Jaden is a good football player. We knew Jaden when he was coming out, he’s got a good body of work, and he’s had the ability to play which is really critical at the quarterback position,” Smart said. “He actually played and is very talented. We’re happy he’s joining us and looking forward to working with him.”
Smart said his relationship with Napier has not changed over the lawsuit. The two, Smart said, “talk all the time.”
But as far as the lawsuit Smart said that’s not on his list of concerns.
“It’s a sign of the times, I guess. I really don’t get caught up in that,” Smart said. “I worry about my little bubble at Georgia. That’s outside the bubble for me.”