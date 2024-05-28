MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he had no idea Jaden Rashada was filing a lawsuit against Florida head coach Billy Napier and others over a reneged NIL deal until he was told so by the player the day before it occurred.

“He told me the day before they decided to do the lawsuit and I told him that would be between his family and his attorneys, that I’m not going to get involved in it, Georgia’s not involved in it in any way,” Smart told reporters during a 15-minute session at the SEC Spring Meetings.

Rashada filed a suit against Napier and a prominent Gator booster. Per the suit, Rashada was told he’d get one million when he signed with Florida and a deal worth $13.85 million.

Former director of NIL engagement Marcus Castro-Walker was also named in the suit, along with Gator booster Hugh Hathcock

Rashada had originally committed to Miami then flipped to Florida for the larger NIL deal. When the deal fell through, Rashada wound up going to Arizona State for his freshman year. Later he enrolled with the Bulldogs after placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal.