During a recent interview, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp suggested July 13 as a kind of cutoff date. At that point, he thought, organized team activities could resume, and teams could still be ready for upcoming football season to start on time.

Does Kirby Smart agree? Georgia’s head coach was asked that very question with a Facebook interview with Laura Rutledge of the SEC Network.

"I would argue that’s speculative. I understand. Will and I have shared and talked ideas as well as most of the SEC coaches,” Smart said. “We’re kind of in that same fraternity together. and we all talk. Everybody has their opinions, but ultimately, I don’t know, as coaches, if our opinion will ever come near outweighing our athletic trainers and the medical staff and safety and well-being of the players.”

Smart has been very guarded when asked about the current situation regarding college football as it pertains to COVID-19.

During last week’s teleconference with beat writers, Smart was careful not to get too specific. However, in his conversation with Rutledge, he did say players might be able to get ready quicker than some think.

“I certainly think our players are young, they’re very resilient, and they can get ready in a quick turnaround. A lot of us as coaches have got to be smart about what that turnaround may be,” Smart said. “Whether that’s July 13, whether that’s in August, there’s a lot of football season’s been played when guys didn’t get time leading in to prepare maybe as much as they have. As long as it’s equal, then we’re all going to be on the same footing. We’ve got to get by with what they give us.”

Smart was asked about the notion that the start of the season might have to be delayed.

“I think it’s just that, it’s a possibility,” Smart said. “We’re all hopeful especially in the SEC that things are going to be able to go as planned. We’re very optimistic that those things are going to be able to happen, but we also know we’re at the mercy of some things we can’t control.”

One thing Smart is not a big fan of is playing games in empty stadiums.

Earlier this week, North Carolina coach Mac Brown said he would not be in favor of such a setup, noting that if it’s not safe for the fans or the players.

“I think that’s tough. I think it’s really tough. If it happened as a one-off or as a one-time special scenario—we saw it happen a little bit early on in basketball, and we thought it might be that way,” Smart said. “But to look at that as a long-term or even season answer, I just think that’s tough. Not that we play just for the fans, but we certainly are there to entertain. It certainly affects the kids and the performance. Like you mention, if the safety of the fans is at risk, we’re going to feel the same way about the players.”