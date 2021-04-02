Riley King has made harder contact with a baseball than he did on Friday night's important hit in the seventh inning against visiting South Carolina.

However, it’s where you place them that counts. Especially when the bases are loaded.

Such was the case against the No. 8 Gamecocks, as King’s slow roller found the hole between first and second for a two-run single to put the Bulldogs up by one, en route to a big 5-3 victory.

“When I first hit it, I was like, 'Oh no,' but then I saw the ball and it got pretty exciting,” King said. “I was just happy to find a hole. It was perfect timing.”

Georgia’s timing has been pretty good as of late.

It was the seventh inning of last Sunday’s game at Texas A&M when the Bulldogs rallied for four runs to beat the Aggies 6-4 in College Station.

For head coach Scott Stricklin, back in the dugout for the first time in eight games since contacting Covid, the victory showed how tough his young team can be.

“It’s toughness, and that was the theme at practice (Thursday),” Stricklin said. “I didn’t just want to be a hood ornament at practice. I spoke to the team before practice, and I jolted them a little bit. I don’t think they were expecting it. I just said we need to be a tougher team.

“Toughness comes with two strikes; toughness comes with two outs and toughness comes when you’re behind. We needed to be the tougher team, and we found a way to be that today."

Starting pitcher Luke Wagner started the game well.

The freshman lefty escaped the first three innings unscathed with three strikeouts, before he was pulled following a leadoff walk in the fourth.

After Wes Clarke was hit by a pitch from Will Pearson, first baseman David Mendham launched a three-run homer over the fence to put South Carolina up 3-0.

Connor Tate got one of the runs back in the inning’s bottom half with his fourth home run.

Gamecock starter Thomas Farr was not at his best, but managed to hold the Bulldogs to the one run before Georgia struck again.

Corey Collins picked on a 1-2 pitch from lefty reliever Julian Bosnic and lined it into centerfield, driving home Josh McAllister for the second run, before King’s two-run single in the seventh put the Bulldogs ahead.

Michael Polk (1-0) got credit for the win after getting Clarke to pop out to right in the seventh with runners at first and third.

Georgia would add a big insurance run in the ninth on a fielding error by Gamecock shortstop George Callil.

However, the Gamecocks (17-7, 4-3) would make the Bulldogs sweat.

In the ninth, a single by Callil and an error by third baseman Parks Harber put runners at first and second with one out. Two batters later, Ben Harris took over for Darryn Pasqua with runners at first and third, but got Josiah Sightler to pop up for the final out.

“That’s a good team we just beat,” Stricklin said. “They just swept Florida, and I think they’re a legitimate Top 10 team.”

