Kickoff set for Georgia-Clemson

It’s finally official.

Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Sept. 4 season opener in Charlotte between Georgia and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC.

The game-which will be played at Bank of American Stadium-even has a name. The Duke’s Mayo Classic will be part of a five-game early season schedule featuring SEC teams against non-conference opponents.

Other games include: Sept. 4 – Alabama vs Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic; Sept. 6 – Louisville vs Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic; Sept. 11 – Texas at Arkansas, followed on Sept. 18 by Auburn at Penn State.

Of the above-mentioned games, the showdown between the Bulldogs and Tigers promises to be the most intriguing.

Although the preseason polls have yet to be announced, Georgia and Clemson are each expected to be ranked in the top 5 in what the first meeting between the two schools since 2014.

It will also be the first of six meetings between the two longtime rivals over the next 12 seasons.