ago football Edit

Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? No. 12

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

We select Tavarres King as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 12.

#12 TAVARRES KING

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown (High School): Mount Airy, GA (Habersham Central)

Height/Weight: 6-1, 192

Seasons: 2008-2012

Stats: 136 receptions, 2,602 yards receiving, 21 TD receptions

Career: Tavarres King was rated the No. 88 player in the nation coming out of Habersham Central. As a senior in high school, he had 99 receptions, 1.632 yards and 17 touchdowns. He played four games for the University of Georgia in 2008 and had two receptions before redshirting. In 2009, he had 18 receptions including a touchdown against Arkansas. The following season, he increased his totals to 27 receptions and three touchdowns. As a redshirt junior, his career really started to take off. King would lead the team in receptions (47), yards receiving (705) and touchdown receptions (8). He finished in the top seven in the SEC in all three categories. The last game of that season was a record-setting performance by King. In the Outback Bowl against Michigan State (Georgia would lose in three overtimes), King would have six receptions for a school-record 205 yards and a touchdown. The 205 yards are still a record today. As a senior, he led the team again with 42 receptions, 950 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. His 22.6 yards per reception led the nation in players with more than 30 receptions that season. His nine touchdown receptions currently ranks tied for the third most in Georgia history and his yards receiving ranks fourth. His best game that season might have been against Kentucky where he had nine receptions for 188 yards and a pair of scores. The 188 ranks tied for ninth all-time in a single game by a Bulldog. He is the only Georgia player with multiple games in the top ten in receiving yards in school history.

#12 Honorable Mention: Zeke Bratkowski, Mike Cavan, Preston Ridlehuber, John Lastinger, Juan Daniels

Tavarres King in the Georgia Record Books
Game or Season(s) Number Current Rank

Rec Yards in a Game

2012 Outback Bowl

205

1st

Rec Yards in a Season

2011

950

4th

Rec Yards in a Career

2008-2012

2,602

4th

Career Receptions

2008-2012

136

10th

TD Receptions in Season

2012

9

T-3rd

Career TD Receptions

2008-2012

21

4th
