UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

#88 Brice Hunter

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown (High School): Valdosta, GA (Valdosta)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 207

Lettered: 1992-95

Stats: 182 receptions, 2,373 yards receiving, 19 touchdown receptions

Career: While Jalen Carter is an outstanding choice for this number (and I don't blame you if you picked him), I am going with Brice Hunter. After coming from powerhouse Valdosta High School in the early 1990s, Hunter had just three receptions (all vs Ole Miss) during his freshman season in 1992. His sophomore year of 1993 is when he and junior quarterback Eric Zeier became the dynamic duo. Hunter broke the single-season reception record at Georgia (Andre Hastings set the record the year before with 52) by an incredible 24 receptions. It’s been over 30 years and no one has been close to breaking his record of 76 (Brock Bowers had 63 in 2022). As a sophomore he also set records in yards receiving and touchdown receptions (both broken since). As for a career, Hunter is second in receptions, sixth in yards receiving and seventh in touchdown receptions. He had a brief career in the NFL, including a touchdown reception with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 29, 1998 against the Bears.

He was married to former Lady Bulldog basketball player Brandi Decker. They had three children.

Sadly, he was shot and killed in a Chicago apartment at the age of 29.