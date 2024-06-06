UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Tight End

Hometown (High School): Fort Valley, GA (Peach County)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 228

Lettered: 1999-2001

Stats: 90 receptions, 1,213 yards receiving, 5 touchdown receptions

Career: Randy McMichael must be mentioned when describing Georgia as "Tight End U." McMichael played some early in the 1997 season, but suffered a thumb injury resulting in a medical redshirt. In 1998, he had five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown at G-Day; however, he would suffer a knee injury during a preseason practice and was forced to sit out another season. Still, McMichael became one of the "Top Dawgs" ever to play his position. Against Georgia Tech in 2000, he hauled in 12 receptions, which remains tied for the third-highest total in a single game at the school. For his career, McMichael finished with 90 receptions for 1,213 yards and five touchdowns. He added another 11 receptions for 114 yards and a score in three bowl games.

McMichael was known to be very clutch. In the 2000 Outback Bowl against Purdue, the Bulldogs trailed 25-0 at one point before rallying. With under two minutes remaining in the game, McMichael caught a deflected pass in traffic for a touchdown. The Bulldogs would prevail in overtime. Against Tennessee in Knoxville in 2001, McMichael returned a squib kick starting the game-winning drive before catching two clutch passes leading up to the “Hobnail Boot” winning play.

Post-UGA Career: McMichael played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins, Rams, and Chargers. He totaled 426 receptions and 24 touchdowns. Following his pro career, McMichael turned to broadcasting and is currently one of the hosts of “The Midday Show with Andy and Randy” on 92-9, The Game in Atlanta.