UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown (High School): Waycross, GA (Ware County)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 196

Lettered: 2001-2004

Stats: 161 receptions, 2,884 yards receiving, 20 touchdown receptions, 1 kickoff return touchdown

Career: Fred Gibson is one of the most skilled athletes Georgia has ever had. He was almost a Florida Gator before changing his mind during the recruiting process. Gibson began his Bulldog career with a bang. In 2001 as a true freshman, he scored a touchdown at Tennessee. A week later, he scored a touchdown covering 58 yards against Vandy. Gibson's next game might have been his best statistically. He had career-highs with nine receptions and two scores at home against Kentucky. In that contest, he also became the first Bulldog to total more than 200 yards receiving in a game. His 201 receiving yards were a school record until Tavarres King broke it in the 2012 Outback Bowl. Gibson was the first Georgia player to have 100 yards receiving in four straight games. As a sophomore, he had four touchdown receptions and added a kickoff return for a touchdown in the season-opener against Clemson. In 2004, Gibson had 49 receptions for 801 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. In all, he finished in the top ten in all major receiving categories for the Bulldogs including second in receiving yards.

Gibson played basketball for two seasons at Georgia. He averaged 4.2 points per game for his career and was part of a huge victory at Florida on January 19, 2002, when he scored a career-high 13 points.

Post-UGA Career: Gibson was a fourth-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005. He bounced around with a handful teams for a few years. Gibson also played basketball for the Albuquerque Thunderbirds in the D-League in 2008, averaging 7.3 points per game.

#82 Honorable Mention: Gene Washington, Shannon Mitchell, Michael Bennett