UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. Each day in our countdown, we will reveal our take on the best player in Georgia's history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Hometown (High School): Hope Mills, NC (South View)

Height/Weight: 6-7, 319

Lettered: 2003-2006

Stats: 48 starts

Career: Hailing from North Carolina, Daniel Inman originally committed to East Carolina so he could follow in his father’s footsteps. His father, Wayne, was a star for the Pirates under Pat Dye. Daniel changed his mind and decided to go to the University of Georgia mostly due to coaches Mark Richt and Mike Bobo’s recruiting. After redshirting in 2002, Inman started 12 games in 2003 and helped lead Georgia to an SEC East title as a redshirt freshman. He was named to the Freshmen All-American team for his efforts. Inman started 12 games in each of the four seasons he played for the Bulldogs. He was named All-SEC in both 2005 and 2006. Inman was part of the 2005 team that won the Southeastern Conference.

Post-UGA Career: After getting his degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies in 2007, Inman landed his Master’s degree in Education from UNC-Pembroke in 2012. In 2013, he became a Graduate Assistant coach at Georgia. Most recently, Inman served as an assistant coach at Clarke Central High School in Athens under David Perno.

Honorable Mention: Jim Cagle